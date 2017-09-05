Nissan unveiled its new 2018 all-electric Leaf at a special event on Tuesday, and the much-anticipated successor to one of the earliest production EVs had some interesting tricks up its sleeve. Most of these focused on intelligent driver assistance features, including ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving and parking capabilities. The Leaf also had an updated body design, with a more aerodynamic Read More
The new 2018 Nissan Leaf offers 150 miles of EV range
