Newsvine

CARSTAR Guelph

CARSTAR Guelph does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 54 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2015

The new 2018 Nissan Leaf offers 150 miles of EV range

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CARSTAR Guelph View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 6:02 PM
    Discuss:

    Nissan unveiled its new 2018 all-electric Leaf at a special event on Tuesday, and the much-anticipated successor to one of the earliest production EVs had some interesting tricks up its sleeve. Most of these focused on intelligent driver assistance features, including ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving and parking capabilities. The Leaf also had an updated body design, with a more aerodynamic Read More

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor