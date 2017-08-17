McDonald's Korea has molten chocolate pie and I'm so jealous I can't breathe

I've never looked at McDonald's regular Apple Pies with such disdain.

Because over in South Korea, Instagrammers are smugly posting pictures and videos of their latest treat - oozy molten chocolate pies that just debuted this week.

It's so unfair.

A post shared by PopKimchi (@popkimchi_mag) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

McDonald's Korea calls this taste explosion the Rich Chocolate Pie, and it's priced at $1.80 (2,000 Won).

Naturally, social media has been flooded in the past couple of days with people heading out to break themselves a little piece of Instagrammable gold. Read more...

