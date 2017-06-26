Newsvine

Autotalks brings motorcycles into the conversation

    Autotalks has been developing technologies that allow vehicles to talk to anything - V2X, to the nerds in the know. It's one of the technologies that will enable fully autonomous vehicles to roam our roads. But where does that leave motorcycles, which will still have riders who rely on interactions with human drivers?
    That's where B2V, or bike to vehicle, technology comes in. Read More

