A 5-step guide to having a great time at 'Alien: Covenant'

The reviews are in, and they're ... well. Much like Prometheus before it, Alien: Covenant is turning out to be a severely polarizing movie.

But that doesn't mean Alien: Covenant isn't worth seeing, or that you won't like it. You just need to know how to like it.

That's where we come in.

Much of the mixed reaction to Alien: Covenant seems to stem from the fact that it's not necessarily the movie that Alien fans were expecting. So we're to run down everything you need for a guaranteed* good time at Alien: Covenant.

(* Note: good time not actually guaranteed. See #6.) Read more...

