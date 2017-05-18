Newsvine

CARSTAR Guelph

CARSTAR Guelph does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 44 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2015

A 5-step guide to having a great time at 'Alien: Covenant'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CARSTAR Guelph View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 5:02 AM
    Discuss:

    The reviews are in, and they're ... well. Much like Prometheus before it, Alien: Covenant is turning out to be a severely polarizing movie. 

    But that doesn't mean Alien: Covenant isn't worth seeing, or that you won't like it. You just need to know how to like it. 

    That's where we come in.

    SEE ALSO: Rick and Morty discover key to defeating 'Alien' facehuggers

    Much of the mixed reaction to Alien: Covenant seems to stem from the fact that it's not necessarily the movie that Alien fans were expecting. So we're to run down everything you need for a guaranteed* good time at Alien: Covenant

    (* Note: good time not actually guaranteed. See #6.) Read more...

    More about Movies, Michael Fassbender, Ridley Scott, Alien Covenant, and Entertainment

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor