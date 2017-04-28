Malaysia wants to hold WhatsApp group admins responsible for fake news spread over chat

WhatsApp group admins could find themselves in trouble with the law in Malaysia, if the people in their groups spread fake news over the popular chat app.

A Malaysian minister has warned that existing media laws could be used to prosecute WhatsApp users for the links they share.

Deputy communications minister, Johari Gilani, was quoted by national daily, Berita Harian, saying that people could be hauled up if they "jeopardise national security."

Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 prohibits the spread of false information, defamation, incitement, fraud, and spreading official secrets. Read more...

