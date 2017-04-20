Intense video shows oblivious truck driver drag a car with someone in it





An intense video captured on a California freeway shows a large tractor trailer truck dragging a car, seemingly unaware the two vehicles had gotten into an accident.

Witness Brian Steimke was driving up the Cajon Pass when he pulled up on the truck dragging a maroon Nissan Maxima.

"They're dragging the car," Steimke can be heard saying in the clip, amazed by what he's seeing. "They don't know what's going on here."

When Steimke pulls alongside the vehicles, the driver in the car being dragged unrolls the window and is waving at the truck driver to stop. Read more...

