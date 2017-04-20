Newsvine

CARSTAR Guelph

CARSTAR Guelph does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 44 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2015

Intense video shows oblivious truck driver drag a car with someone in it

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CARSTAR Guelph View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 6:02 PM
    Discuss:


    An intense video captured on a California freeway shows a large tractor trailer truck dragging a car, seemingly unaware the two vehicles had gotten into an accident.

    Witness Brian Steimke was driving up the Cajon Pass when he pulled up on the truck dragging a maroon Nissan Maxima. 

    "They're dragging the car," Steimke can be heard saying in the clip, amazed by what he's seeing. "They don't know what's going on here."

    SEE ALSO: Mattress flies off a truck, causes accident and also saves the day

    When Steimke pulls alongside the vehicles, the driver in the car being dragged unrolls the window and is waving at the truck driver to stop.  Read more...

    More about Car Accident, Viral Videos, Watercooler, and Watercooler

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor