Newsvine

CARSTAR Guelph

CARSTAR Guelph does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 35 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2015

A neurologist captured these bizarre and creepy images to study the physics of human expression

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CARSTAR Guelph View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:02 AM
    Discuss:

    "This expression must be that of the damned."

    Image: Metropolitan Museum of Art

    In 1862, French neurologist Guillaume-Benjamin-Amand Duchenne de Boulogne published The Mechanism of Human Facial Expression, a scientific and aesthetic text on the ways in which the muscles of the face create various expressions - a dictionary, so to speak, of what he believed was a universal, God-given language.

    Duchenne had previously developed a number of therapeutic techniques involving the use of localized electric shocks to stimulate muscles

    While conducting experiments for his text, he partnered with Adrien Tournachon, brother of the famed photographer Nadar, to document the expressions he induced in his models with targeted, painless shocks. Read more...

    More about Creepy, Expression, Neurology, Science, and History

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor