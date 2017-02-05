President George Bush & Barbara All Smiles at Super Bowl after Hospital Stint

Great scene at Super Bowl 51 ... when President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara made a surprise appearance to do the coin toss ... less than a week after the ex-POTUS was released from the hospital. George was wheeled out on a chair.…
Great scene at Super Bowl 51 ... when President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara made a surprise appearance to do the coin toss ... less than a week after the ex-POTUS was released from the hospital. George was wheeled out on a chair.…
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment