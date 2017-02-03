Repainting my kitchen cabinets progress

I've been itching to freshen up our kitchen a little bit by repainting my kitchen cabinets. It's been over 6 years since our kitchen remodel, and they were looking a little dingy. Plus, a the time, I was going from those dark oak cabinets and had a really hard time committing to a super bright white, so I opted for a slightly more mellow cream color (Benjamin Moore Linen White). Flash forward 6 years and I am ready to make things look a little more modern and clean.

I took a very quick and blurry picture with my phone because I was so shocked after I applied the first swipe of BM Simply White. I always thought my cabinets looked white, and I really thought this was going to clean them up a bit. I didn't realize how yellow they were!

It was actually a little crazy!

Once I had the frames done, I could really see,and it started to really get me excited at how much brighter it is going to be! I have new handles too so it should really change up the space a lot. I am debating about getting a quote for subway tile. I've wanted it forever. I could do it myself,and I have tiled myself, but sometimes it's worth having someone else do it too, like when we tiled the basement floor.

I've gotten a few questions about painting the cabinets and if I prepped them. I did initially when I went from Oak to paint, I sanded them enough to take off the glossy finish and I primed them, then I painted them with a paint with primer in it. After 6 years they've held up really well to high abuse. The only places I've had to touch up were around a few of the high-use knobs and the top of the cabinet we use for our garbage.And they were literally a few dabs of paint. It's actually held up much much better than I expected! This time with repainting my kitchen cabinets, I've done much less prep with just cleaning them,and making sure they aren't greasy. Then again,they don't have a glossy finish.

I am working on the cabinet doors today and tomorrow, and hopefully, I'll have something to show you pretty soon!

The post Repainting my kitchen cabinets progress appeared first on Jennifer Rizzo.