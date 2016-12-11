Newsvine

CARSTAR Guelph

CARSTAR Guelph does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 28 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2015

Kanye West Taking Time to Make Mega Mansion Even Bigger (PHOTOS)

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by CARSTAR Guelph View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONtmz.com
Seeded on Sun Dec 11, 2016 2:10 AM
    Discuss:

    Kanye West's recovery is giving him time to refocus on his true work of art -- the former mansion he and Kim are expanding into a mini-Versailles of the Valley.  Sources close to Kanye tells us he's been working closely over the last week…

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor