Kylie Jenner -- Miami Rental Mansion Is Outta This World (PHOTO GALLERY)

Kylie Jenner has planted temporary roots in Miami ... and the pad she's calling home looks like it could double as a space station. Sources close to Jenner say the $15 million, 6 bedroom 7 bathroom mansion is currently occupied by Kylie, Tyga and…
Kylie Jenner has planted temporary roots in Miami ... and the pad she's calling home looks like it could double as a space station. Sources close to Jenner say the $15 million, 6 bedroom 7 bathroom mansion is currently occupied by Kylie, Tyga and…
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment