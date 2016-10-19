Barack Obama Texting: The President Imitating His Daughters Is Spot On

Barack Obama is no stranger to poking fun of his daughters. On Tuesday, the U.S. President joked about Malia and Sasha's texting habits while addressing students at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington D.C.

After arriving late, Obama joked around, saying, "I know you may have been waiting here a while. Good thing you all had your phones with you."

He then continued to give a spot-on impression of his teen girls texting.

"And then he said… 'Girl, I couldn't believe it,'" Obama said in a high-pitched voice before showing off his selfie skills.

Watch the full clip below.

The 55-year-old dad then went on to tell students how he didn't have texting back in the day to ask out crushes.

"We used to actually have to go up to somebody if we liked them and talk to them," he teased. "So that may happen to you someday."

Obama and his wife Michelle are parents to 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha.

Malia recently graduated from high school and is now taking a gap year before attending Harvard University in fall 2017. Her younger sister Sasha is still continuing her studies at Washington, D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School.