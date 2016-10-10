Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 10, has seen faster adoption than any other OS version, according to data released by mobile marketing firm Fiksu. Currently, iOS 10 is installed on 66.7 percent of active devices, roughly a month after its launch. That means the majority of iOS device users are now running the latest OS – which is something of a surprise, given that… Read More
iOS 10 hits two-thirds of devices
Seeded on Mon Oct 10, 2016 9:08 AM
Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 10, has seen faster adoption than any other OS version, according to data released by mobile marketing firm Fiksu. Currently, iOS 10 is installed on 66.7 percent of active devices, roughly a month after its launch. That means the majority of iOS device users are now running the latest OS – which is something of a surprise, given that… Read More
