Amy Schumer reveals surprising 'fact' about Patrick Stewart during awards speech





This is quite some acceptance speech.

After winning the "Woman of the Year" award at Tuesday night's GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Amy Schumer really didn't hold back with her six-minute speech.

"I want you guys to know that a lot of the things you hear up here tonight will just be lies, and people will try and say the right thing so that you like them or they can get more work," Schumer says towards the end of her speech.

"But I want you to go home knowing that this is the truth: Patrick Stewart has come all over my tits. More times than even he remembers." Read more...

