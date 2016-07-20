Newsvine

CARSTAR Guelph

CARSTAR Guelph does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 28 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2015

Democrats -- In Your White Faces, Republicans!!! (PHOTO)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CARSTAR Guelph View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONtmz.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 20, 2016 12:05 PM
    Discuss:

    The Democrats just fired back at Paul Ryan and his army of white Congressional interns, with a photo that looks more like America. Texas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson put the pic out, ballyhooing the diversity among the Dems. …

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor