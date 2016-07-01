Indian official resigns after outrage over her selfie with a rape survivor

An Indian official resigned after facing public outrage for taking a selfie with a rape survivor in the western state of Rajasthan. The selfie, taken on June 29, went viral on social media, provoking widespread criticism for its insensitivity.

The official Somya Gurjar is a member of the Rajasthan Women's Commission, a body that advises the Indian government on policies pertaining to women. The selfie was taken in a police station, where Gurjar along with her colleague Suman Sharma met the survivor. The 30-year-old had filed a complaint against her husband and his family members for gang-raping and tattooing expletives on her body for not meeting their dowry demands. Read more...

