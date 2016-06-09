Newsvine

CARSTAR Guelph

CARSTAR Guelph does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 28 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2015

Uber's Scheduled Rides feature lets you request cars up to 30 days in advance

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by CARSTAR Guelph View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Jun 9, 2016 10:05 AM
    Discuss:

     Less than a month after Lyft launched scheduled trips, Uber is doing the same thing starting today with the worldwide roll-out of Scheduled Rides. Now, you can schedule your car 30 minutes in advance up to 30 days in advance - but only for uberX. Lyft, on the other hand, only lets you schedule rides up to 24 hours in advance. I personally don't see when I would ever schedule a… Read More

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor