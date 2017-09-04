Malicious hackers attack media startup after Hillary Clinton endorses it

Hillary Clinton just can't catch a break.

The former Democratic presidential candidate endorsed a relatively unknown startup called Verrit this weekend - and in the process, inadvertently made them a target for cybercriminals.

The strange turn of events started on Sunday evening with a simple tweet from the former Secretary of State, offering her personal support for a startup called Verrit.





I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too? https://t.co/bOLSMyk6bG - Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2017

The relatively obscure website describes itself as a "media platform for the 65.8 million" people who supported Clinton in the presidential election by providing them with verified, sharable facts, stats, and memes used to debate people online. Read more...

More about Startups, Hackers, Hillary Clinton, Clinton, and Ddos